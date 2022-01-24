Purchase Access

Michael Henning, 56

Michael Henning, 56, of rural Ray, ND, passed away at his residence Friday morning, January 21, 2022.

His funeral arrangements are pending with Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND.

In keeping with Mike’s wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration is planned at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Henning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

