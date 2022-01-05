Michael Hennessy, 62
Michael Hennessy, 62, of Coleharbor, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021.
Mike was born May 7, 1959 to Jerry and Lucille Hennessy at Minot, ND. The family moved to Williston, ND on Thanksgiving 1964, and he graduated Williston High School 1977. Mike followed brother Steve into the oil patch as he was blessed with the same natural engineering and mechanical skills. Mike joined a seismograph company using vibration technology and within months was a crew chief, traveling all over Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico for a number of years. When the second boom cycle went bust, he became a long-haul trucker at Logan, Utah for Pepperidge Farms through Las Vegas to Bakersfield and Oakland, CA and back. His close friend Tim Solberg joined him, riding shotgun for the most part of 1983, and they enjoyed a number of adventures on and off the road.
In 1984, Mike returned to North Dakota and crossed trails with Jacqueline Solum. They quickly became a steady item and married in 1989 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. From then on, Mike and Jackie took care of each other every day until his untimely passing.
Mike was soon looking for more elbow room than the city and bought a rural acreage. He moved the Verlinde farmhouse at Noonan, North Dakota to Williston and exercised his mechanical skill sets to remodel, rewire, replumb the farmhouse. Then he looked at all that lawn and built a four- car garage with a shop to save hours on his riding mower. Next, he got the itch to reduce his mowing time even further and built a shop big enough to house six combines and two semis.
Mike’s next job was guided by Providence: dad Jerry retired after 31 years driving semi for Sweetheart Bread, and Mike was hired to drive that route the very next day. They talked weather, trucks and office politics pretty near every day. Mike drove that run for 26 years, before returning to the oil patch for the third boom.
His day job driving for Bekk’s Hot Oil in the Missouri breaks nearly killed him on several occasions and he was looking to more camping, hunting, and fishing the big lake with Jackie and less time avoiding a well explosion in the badlands. He brought a 20-acre hobby farm a few miles from Lake Audubon at Garrison Coleharbor away from oil country and started remodeling the house and barn. He enjoyed the shelterbelts and its small herd of moose, which made his walk to the mailbox a daily adventure. Jackie and Mike partook of the neighborhood festivities and enjoyed the country life in their own parkland.
Mike was a big-hearted, friendly extrovert who loved to visit with everyone. He enjoyed being a traveling Santa Claus for a number of years and singing country karaoke at the Legion. His hunting passion was big game with bow or rifle and then firing up the Traeger.
God decided unexpectedly that Mike had remodeled enough houses on December 28, 2021, and He took him home before Jackie could deliver her goodnight kiss.
Mike is preceded in death by Jerry and Lucille Hennessy, Steve Hennessy, Vernon, Sr., and Pauline Solum, Chad Conitz, and Bill Schneider and is survived by his wife, Jackie; brother Greg Hennessy (Shelly), and sisters: Mary Ann Johnson (Sam), Melissa Knudsen (Michael), and niece Katy Anna Johnson (Upayan Mitra), nephew and niece Christian and Torgun Knudsen, and stepchildren Michael Contiz (Darla), Melissa Solum, Jason Conitz (Alyssa), nine step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren.
