Michael Hennessy, 62

Michael Hennessy, 62, of Coleharbor, North Dakota, formerly of Williston, passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, December 28, 2021.

His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Michael or leave condolences for his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hennessy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

