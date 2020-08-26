Michael G. Grubb, 75
Michael G. Grubb, 75, of Tioga, ND, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND.
Michael Grubb was born to Melvin (Happy) and Belle (Titus) Grubb on March 18, 1945 in Powers Lake, ND. He was raised and educated in Powers Lake, graduating with the class of 1963. He attended Minot State College for 2 years.
He married Kathy Louise Topp on July 11, 1969 at Grace City Methodist Church. To this union 4 children were born, Monica, Arlene, Amanda and Debra.
Michael was a man who wore many hats. He was a Restaurant Manager for Auto Dine, worked at Automatic Electric for 10 years as the Installation Foreman, and Parts Manager for Kresbach and Jim Ryan. He worked at the Tioga Gas Plant for 28 years and retired from Hess as the Operations Shift Supervisor. He was proud to be in the North Dakota Army National Guard for 10 years and received the Army Commendation Medal.
Michael and Kathy were active in the St. Paul Lutheran Church LCMS.
He was a man that liked to stay busy building and creating anything and everything……especially woodworking. He also enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. Michael was a great man who worked hard but always enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. His “Girls” were the pride of his life.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kathy Grubb of Tioga, ND; children, Arlene (Rick) Renegar of Binford, ND, Amanda (Lyle) Shappell of Minot, ND, Debra (Christopher) Bonebrake of Zap, ND; grandchildren, Katelyn, Kimberly, Joshua, Joseph and Jason Shappell, Jacob, Karly and Kamryn Bonebrake, Charlotte and Everett Bracken; mother, Belle Grubb; siblings, Jim (Betty) Grubb of Tioga, ND, Lacy (Terry) Grubb of Battleview, ND; brother-in-law, Jerry (Marie) Topp; 6 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Kay Grubb; father, Melvin Grubb; father and mother-in-law, Russell and Vera Topp; brother-in-law, Harley Topp.
Michael’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minot, ND. Pastor Matt Richard will officiate. Interment will be held at the Grace City Cemetery in Grace City, ND. Visitation will be held at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.springanstevenson.com.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Michael’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.