Michael Edwards, 65 Oct 21, 2021

Michael Edwards age 65, of Battleview, ND passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Tioga Medical Center in Tioga. Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of arrangements.