Michael DeBoe, 54
Michael DeBoe, 54, of Williston, ND formerly of Paducah, KY passed away on September 14, 2020. He was at work and his big ole heart just gave out. Michael went to be with our Lord and Saviour and was totally at peace.
Michael David DeBoe was born August 15, 1966 to David and Evelyn DeBoe in Paducah, KY.
Michael was first and foremost a family man. He loved his wife, Tammy with his whole heart and told her every day. Their marriage was a meeting of the souls. Michael wanted a family and in meeting Tammy he became a husband, father and eventually a pawpaw. He loved his children and grandchildren; they were his world. If you spoke with Michael for any length of time, you would hear the stories he loved to tell about his family. Michael’s heart was huge. His love for his parents, his brother Greg, his nieces, nephews and extended family was legendary.
Growing up in Western Kentucky, Michael loved hotrods, spending time with friends and learning to play the guitar. He enjoyed his years playing in quartets and racing.
Michael learned to work on engines and spent his life as a mechanic in the garage at his daddy’s side. Family and Friends called for his advice and expertise.
Michael was a true gift to everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him and be loved by him. He was the kind of man to give you the shirt off his back, whether you needed it or not. The love for his family, friends and country was endless. There was never a doubt in our minds that we were each loved completely by his “Whole Heart” and that we were precious to him. He brought laughter to any situation and you felt better just being around him.
Michael is survived by his wife, Tammy of Williston, ND; daughters, Lyndsay (Ryan) of WI, Amanda (Geoffrey) Newport of ND, Toni DeBoe of ND, JoAnna Walker of KY, Allison DeBoe of KY, Jessica DeBoe of ND; sons, Gregory Johnson of MO, Matthew Johnson, of ND, Shady DeBoe of KY, Jack DeBoe of ND; mother, Sue DeBoe of KY; brother, Greg DeBoe. He is preceded in death by his father, David and son, Kris DeBoe.Michael’s gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Cornerstone FBC Church.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.