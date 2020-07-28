Micah Haase, 34

Funeral services for Micah Haase will be 3PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his parent's farm (103 Homestead Hwy Homestead, Montana). Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements: read the complete obituary, post remembrances, send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com
Born on September 14, 1985 (34 years old) at the Haase Farm in Homestead, MT, Micah Jonathan Haase was the youngest and only boy of four. He has always been adored by his older sisters, but still had a talent to drive them all crazy at times as any sibling can.
Micah was home-schooled from the 5th grade until he graduated high school in May 2003. With a passion for electronics at a very early age, he began teaching himself how to repair TV’s and other electronics. At the age of 7, he decided he would own his own TV repair business when he grew up. When Micah learned people could buy TV’s for less than what it would cost to repair them, he shifted his focus to learning about computers. At the young age of 12, it only took him about a year to learn all the technical components in a computer. During his teen years, he was a trusted apprentice for a computer repair store in Culbertson, MT, where he continued to learn more and soon was repairing computers independently. After high school, Micah moved to Rapid City, SD, and continued working with computers for a few years. He eventually made his way back to Culbertson, MT, to work in the oil fields and auto repair business. Of course, he used his knowledge of computers to help the businesses he worked for. He thoroughly enjoyed his current job at Hi-Line Service & Hydraulics in Culbertson, MT.
Most of Micah’s skills were self-taught, from computer repair and networking to vehicle repair. Although these skills were self-taught, he excelled as if he was formally trained. His biggest passion was working on vehicles, be it repair, upgrade, tuning, etc. He always had a project going.
Micah loved meeting new people on his journey and cherished all the friendships he made along the way. He cared deeply about everyone, and treated everyone in his life like family. He was one of the most generous people anybody would ever meet. He gave his time and money to those who needed them. He once said, “It’s only money” and for those who knew him, he meant it. He invested in relationships, and that makes Micah one of the richest men in the world.
Eventually, Micah learned there were sand dunes to test and hills to climb, and his 4 year old motto of “every day is racing day” came out. He loved it! The license plate on his forest green Dodge pickup was shortened to represent “sand crazy.” He enjoyed getaways with friends and friends as close as brothers on ATV/UTV adventures in different US locations. The sand dunes located in Glamis, CA, were his favorite destination, which he visited quite a few times. He and a very close friend built quite a machine for his ATV outings and it was one of Micah’s pride and joy projects. He and his buddies have great experiences treasured.
Micah passed away on July 25, 2020, into Jesus loving arms. He is survived by his father and mother, Kenneth & Benita (Rogers) Haase, three sisters Julie (Shane) Schriner, Melissa Haase, and Glory (John) Kim. Nephews Zach (Journey) Schriner, Joshua (Stephanie) Schriner, Anthony Baker, and nieces Haylie Okouchi and Brielle Keiner, many uncles and aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents (Curt and Lenore Haase, Raymond and Lila Rogers) and nephew 5-month old Kale Yukio Okouchi (Glory).