Mia M. Mattila, 15

Mia M. Mattila, 15, of Williston, passed away, unexpectedly, on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, at the Sanford Children's Hospital in Fargo.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Laiho will officiate.

Visitation will be on Friday, December 30, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, Mia's family will be greeting visitors at that time.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston. Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Mia or leave condolences for her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mia Mattila as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.