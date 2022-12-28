Mia M. Mattila, 15, of Williston, passed away, unexpectedly, on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, at the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Williston. Pastor Steve Laiho will officiate.

To plant a tree in memory of Mia Mattila as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


