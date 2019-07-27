Melvin Wisdahl, 94, of Williston and Corinth, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, July 22, 2019 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
Cremation has taken place. A graveside committal service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Corinth Cemetery in Corinth, North Dakota. Rev. Zachariah Shipman will officiate. Fellowship at the Wildrose Senior Center will follow the interment.
Melvin I. Wisdahl was born in Corinth, North Dakota on April 9, 1925 to Peter and Thora (Kalbak) Wisdahl. He was raised and educated in Corinth.
Melvin served in the United States Army in the European theater during WWII. Upon his discharge, he returned to North Dakota where he worked various jobs until returning to Corinth to work the family farm and to become a letter carrier for the Corinth and Alamo area.
In 1957, Melvin was united in marriage to Morrene Haugen. The couple established their home in Corinth where they raised their two sons Scott and Marshall. They remained in their home until moving to Williston in the fall of 2014. Surviving Melvin are his wife, Morrene of Williston; son, Scott of Corinth and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Melvin in death were his parents; son, Marshall; brothers, Elmer, Raymond and infant John; and sisters, Thelma Opperud and Ruth Ellefson.
