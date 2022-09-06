Melvin Leonard Melgaard, 92

Melvin Leonard Melgaard of Williston, formerly from Columbus, ND, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Alexius CHI Mercy Medical Center in Williston, ND.

Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Leonard’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, with a reception to follow in the Hospitality Room. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will be officiating. Leonard will be laid to rest around 3:00 PM at the Bethany Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery South of Columbus, ND.

