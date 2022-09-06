Melvin Leonard Melgaard, 92

Melvin Leonard Melgaard of Williston, formerly from Columbus, ND, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Alexius CHI Mercy Medical Center in Williston, ND.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Leonard’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, with a reception to follow in the Hospitality Room. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will be officiating. Leonard will be laid to rest around 3:00 PM at the Bethany Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery South of Columbus, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Leonard’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Leonard was born in Ambrose, ND, on January 3, 1930, to John and Elvina (Henning) Melgaard. He attended school in Ambrose and worked on his family’s farm. In his teenage years, Leonard survived rheumatic fever twice, and would often say it was due to his mother’s loving care.
Leonard joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951 and served his country overseas in the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Melba (Watterud) on December 9th, 1955 and also became a father figure to her two sons, Randy and Gaylen Karstetter. Leonard and Melba were also blessed with three more children: Michelle, David, and Janelle.
Leonard worked at Oil Field Service in Tioga, ND, and he later started his own businesses, Melgaard Dragline Service and Melgaard Sand and Gravel in Columbus, ND. He retired in 1992. Leonard and Melba moved to Williston, ND, in 2001.
A social butterfly, Leonard’s list of friends was endless. He always seemed to know someone wherever he went. People young and old flocked to him; for example, a group of “youngsters” he met during the pandemic at Lonnie’s Roadhouse always made sure he got to breakfast daily to chat about current events.
Two of Leonard’s greatest loves in life were dancing and a good game of cards. He and Melba were well known for lighting up a dance floor when they would polka and waltz, and he made sure that all of his daughters, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters learned at least some steps from an early age. Leonard continued to dance every Friday night at the Moose into his 90s.
A skilled poker player, at ages 88 and 89, Leonard earned trips to Las Vegas to play in the Free Poker Network National Championship. He finished 17th in the Texas HoldEm tournament in 2019 out of hundreds of finalists from around the U.S.
Leonard is survived by his children, Randy (Sherrie) Karstetter of Bismarck, Gaylen (Gurine) Karstetter of Bismarck, David (Debra) Melgaard of Detroit Lakes, MN, and Janelle McMillan of Sacramento, CA.; younger sister, Stella Davis of Bremerton, WA; 10 grandchildren; 9 great- grandchildren; along with many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John and Elvina, Leonard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Melba; daughter, Michelle (Irving) Wittmayer; siblings, Berniece (Walter) Schilke, Al (Doris) Melgaard, Jordan "Slim" (Evey) Melgaard, Dick Davis (husband of Stella) and the twelve Watterud siblings and spouses of his late wife, Melba. One can only imagine the party that welcomed him to Heaven.
The family sends our thanks to the many friends and family who provided companionship and support to Leonard, a man who thrived on a simple cup of coffee and candid conversation. We will never forget the twinkle in his eye and that he never slowed down. A special thanks to the loving staff of Bethel Lutheran Home who took extra care of Leonard in the final months of his life. Leonard was a proud Norwegian who simply lived his life to the fullest.
