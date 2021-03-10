Melanie Goodman, 55
Melanie Goodman, 55, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, formerly of Bismarck and Trenton, passed away Thursday morning, January 7, 2021 at her home in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Monday afternoon, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, March 15 from 9:00 AM until service time.
Due to the current pandemic, please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and use facial coverings. Friends who are unable to attend are invited to watch the service live at eversoncoughlin.com. Please find the link on Melanie’s obituary page, under events.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Melanie or leave condolences for her family.
