Melanie Goodman, 55, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, formerly of Bismarck and Williston, passed away Thursday morning, January 7, 2021 at her home in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
