Melanie Goodman, 55, of Aberdeen, South Dakota, formerly of Bismarck and Trenton, passed away Thursday morning, January 7, 2021 at her home in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Her Memorial Service will be celebrated Monday afternoon, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Funeral Celebrant Heidi Coughlin will officiate. Cremation has taken place.
Friends may call at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Monday, March 15 from 9:00 AM until service time.
Due to the current pandemic, please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and use facial coverings. Friends who are unable to attend are invited to watch the service live at eversoncoughlin.com. Please find the link on Melanie’s obituary page, under events.
Melanie was born in Williston, ND, the daughter of Roger Falcon and Marilyn (Halverson) Knudson on November 24th, 1965. She attended schools in both Trenton and Bismarck, before moving to Houston, Texas in the early 1980’s. She married and moved to Georgia, where she became a proud mother to her only child, Ashley Nicole in 1986. She moved back to Bismarck in 2001, where she received her certification to become a nursing assistant through Sanford Health. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at both St. Alexis and Sanford Health for many years. Melanie was a proud Grandmother of her two granddaughters, Jolie and Callie. Though distance kept them apart, she kept them close to her heart, and prayed for them often. Along with her daughter, they were the joys of her life. She will be remembered for her kind heart and her loving ability to make others laugh and smile.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn (Halverson) Knudson, her brothers, James Olson, and Tom Falcon.
Melanie is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Jerod) Hyde, her sister, Valerie (Olson) Kuntz, her brothers, Gerard (Shellye Johnson) Falcon, Marty Olson, Randy (Cheryl) Meyer, Troy (Kris) Falcon and Todd (LaRae) Falcon. Her father, Roger (Anita) Falcon and her grandchildren, Jolie and Callie Hyde, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.
