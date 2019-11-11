Max Joseph Freed, 22
Max Joseph Freed, 22, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019 At Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Huston, Texas.
Funeral arrangement will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Max or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
