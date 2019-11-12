Max Joseph Freed, 22, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019 at Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
His Funeral will be celebrated Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Life Church Assembly of God in Williston. Pastor Chris Walstad will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
A complete obituary will follow.
