Max Joseph Freed, 23, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019 at Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
His Funeral will be celebrated Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Life Church Assembly of God in Williston. Pastor Chris Walstad will officiate and interment will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Williston.
Max was born in Cody, WY to Neva Delp and Dominic Alcaraz on January 31, 1996. He was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis one month later. He attended school in Williston, ND and graduated from Trinity Christian School in 2014. He married, his best friend, Sierra Oas on October 26, 2019 in Galveston, TX. Max worked many jobs, but his favorite was running heavy equipment for his Grandma and Grandpa. His past times included working on his pickup, hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends and family.
Max is preceded in death by Grandma Grace Alcaraz, Great Grandparents Jimmy and Zelpha Hansen, Uncle Bruce Hansen, and Cousin Kai Kelii.
Max is survived by his Wife Sierra, Siblings Dometrio Alcaraz, Alejo Alcaraz, Aurora Alcaraz, Trinda Eubanks, Breanna Smith, Riley Delp and Lane Delp, Mother Neva Delp (Kevin), Father Dominic Alcaraz (Angie), Grandparents Tom & Gwenda Freed, Grandpa Larry Alcaraz Sr., Grandparents John and Becky Steinke, Grandma Mary Delp and Grandpa Gregg Markman. He also has many Aunts, uncles and cousins still here.
Friends may call at the Church for the hour preceding the service on Saturday, November 16th.
