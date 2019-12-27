Matthew “Matt” Tofte, 38, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Cremation will take place. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston. Pastor Ron Erickson will officiate.
Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
