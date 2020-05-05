Matthew Lynn Tuma ~ Fangsrud, 24, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at his home in Williston.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Matthew’s Life will be held at a later date in Idaho.
Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Matthew or leave condolences for his family.
The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.
