Matthew Cunningham, 53 Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Matthew Cunningham, 53, of Williston, passed away at the CHI Saint Alexis Hospital in Williston on Saturday evening, August 12, 2023.His Funeral Service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.