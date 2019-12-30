Mathew “Matt” Tofte, 38
Mathew “Matt” Tofte, 38, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Williston, ND, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.
Mathew Tofte was born September 16, 1981 in Williston, ND to Rod and Linda (Pavlicek) Tofte, being the older of 2 children. In his younger years, he loved the game of baseball. His favorite position was pitcher, which he often pitched a “no hitter” ball game. His favorite player was Kirby Puckett. Matt was also an excellent wrestler, through the 6th grade. If he wasn’t in school, you would find Matt fishing with family and friends…..a sport he truly enjoyed.
His first job was delivering the Williston Herald door to door, which he often did on his roller blades. In high school, he worked at McDonalds. Matt attended Trinity Christian School, Williston High School and received his GED in 2000.
After high school, Matt moved to Fargo and discovered his love for roofing, which he was very good and quick at. You would always find Matt with his faithful friend Brutus. He was married for a short time to Anna Claflin.
Recently, Matt and his parents had attended the outdoor Christian Music Festival in South Dakota. He enjoyed watching and listening to his favorite bands such as, “Unspoken” and “For King and Country”.
Matt was a very kind, good natured, young man who loved people. If you knew Matt, you knew he loved the Lord as his personal Savior and talking to others about God.
Matt is survived by his parents, Rod and Linda Tofte; sister, Teri (Kyle) Haskin; nieces, Ayana and Blithe Haskin; maternal grandparents, Louie and Hattie Pavlicek; his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.
Matt is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Ester Tofte; cousins, Stephanie Leonard, Maxon Hagen, Steve Hemstreet; great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
For those who would want to give a gift to honor Matt, are asked to make a contribution in his name to ND Adult and Teen Challenge in Mandan, ND.