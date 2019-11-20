Mary Soine, 91
Mary Soine, 91, lifelong member of the Ray community passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care.
Mary Kerbaugh was born December 6, 1927 on a farm southeast of Ray to Clair and Mabel (Allen) Kerbaugh. She went to a country school through 8th grade and graduated from Ray High School in 1946. She was a member of Ray Lutheran Church.
On December 30, 1946 Mary married Vernon Soine in Sidney, Montana.
Mary enjoyed the holidays and family gatherings especially if all her boys and their families were there.
For many years Mary baked and decorated wedding cakes. She worked at the Snow White drive-in for a time then worked in the bakery at Jack and Jill in the Ray Mall.
She entered the Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in 2015.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon; brother’s Ivan, Leonard and Walter; sister, Alice; sisters-in-law, Shirley Kerbaugh and Joanne Kerbaugh and brother-in-law, Ike Hartsoch.
She is survived by her sons, Aaron (Marie) Soine, Noble (Deneille) Soine, Kevin Soine, all of Ray, ND; Barry (Glenda) Soine of West Fargo, ND, Keith Soine of Williston, ND and Steven (Roxie) Soine of Broomfield, CO; brother, Byron Kerbaugh of Kenmare, ND; sister, Beverly Filkowski of Watford City, ND; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Ray Lutheran Church. Pastor Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will be in the Sunset Rest Cemetery, Ray.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, November 22, 2019 from Noon until 5:00 PM and at the church in Ray on Saturday, one hour prior to services.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com