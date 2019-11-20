Mary Soine, 91, of Ray, ND, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Tioga Long Term Care in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Ray Lutheran Church. Pastor Nicole Martin will officiate and interment will be in the Sunset Rest Cemetery, Ray.
Friends may call at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston on Friday, November 22, 2019 from Noon until 5:00 PM and at the church in Ray on Saturday, one hour prior to services.