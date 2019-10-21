Mary Rolf, 87
Mary Rolf, 87, of Stanley, ND, passed away on Wednesday , October 16, 2019 at Mountrail Bethel Home in Stanley, North Dakota. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com
Her Funeral Literary service will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stanley, ND. Father Jason Signalness will officiate. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.
