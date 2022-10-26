Mary Normark, 69, of Tioga, ND passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her residence in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
There will be a public visitation for Mary at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. A Family & Friends Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Chapel in Tioga, ND. Mary’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Christopher Kumploa will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest in United Cemetery in Tioga, North Dakota.
The Memorial Service will be broadcast
Mary Esther (Anderson) Normark was born September 6th, 1953 in Stanley ND to Wesley and Hazel (Schey) Anderson. Mary was raised in Tioga where she graduated High School in 1971. She attended Williston State College for a short while for nursing.
On November 11th, 1972, she joined in marriage to the love of her life, Lawrence (Lars) Normark. From there they moved to Oregon for a short period of time while Lars pursued photography classes. After that, they moved to Ogden, Utah where she worked at a gas station.
As time went on, they wanted to get back to their roots so they moved back to Tioga in 1984, where they purchased a piece of land and a new home where she lived out the rest of her life. During this time she worked at Mark-It Foods until she went to work for Medical Arts Press. When MAPs closed she went to work for Braun Trucking until she retired.
Cody Wayne made her family complete in June 1987. Her and Lars had eagerly awaited his arrival. She was VERY proud of their baby boy!
Mary loved spending time with her granddaughters, Shelbie and Lucy. They were the light of her life! She loved to go camping and fishing, playing pinochle for hours and especially loved it when she beat Lars. She also loved spending time with her friends and family.
Mary is survived by her son, Cody (Stephanie) Normark; grandchildren, Shelbie and Lucy; brother, Ron (LaVon) Anderson; brother-in-law, Darrel (Judy) Travis, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lars; brother, Philip Andeson; sister, Sandra Fetzer; brothers-in-law, Harley Fetzer; Jon Normark and Merlin Johnson; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Johnson.
