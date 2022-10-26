Mary Normark, 69

Mary Normark, 69, of Tioga, ND passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her residence in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

There will be a public visitation for Mary at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM and an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. A Family & Friends Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Chapel in Tioga, ND. Mary’s Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Christopher Kumploa will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest in United Cemetery in Tioga, North Dakota.

