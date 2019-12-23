Mary Louise Moen, 90
Born March 13, 1929; passed away December 18, 2019 at the age of 90. Memorial service at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue, WA 98007 on Thursday, December 26 at 11:00A.M. Please see www.sunsethillsfuneralhome.com for full obituary and on-line guest book. Memorial contributions may be directed to Evergreen Healthcare Foundation, c/o Evergreen Hospice, 12040 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034 or to Alzheimer’s Association at Alz.org.
