Mary Lou Weber, 88
Mary Lou Weber passed away in Billings, MT on October 28, 2021 at the age of 88. Cremation will take place and at Mary Lou’s request only a private family service will be held.
Mary Lou was born on August 8, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa to Margaret (Cross) and Clifford Chamberlain. After graduating from Des Moines High School she met Robert W Sutherland and was united in marriage. They had three children, Linda, Bob and Janice. They later divorced and in October 1974 she married a wonderful man, Joseph (Joe) Weber. They made their home in Alexander for many years until Joe’s passing in February 2011. Mary Lou moved to Billings, MT in October 2015.
Joe and Mary Lou were avid fans and sponsors for the town’s softball team. They spent many hours in the softball stands cheering for their team. Mary Lou was involved in many community activities and volunteered for many years at the Williston hospital. May Lou had a passion for ceramics and opened up her ceramic shop In Alexander where the local kids would spend their time painting personal pieces and working on their 4H projects. She was known for painting faces and beautiful eyes on her ceramic pieces. Mary Lou loved hosting the community children’s Christmas parties. Each year she spent numerous hours painting Christmas ornaments for each child, baked her famous Christmas cookies, showed a Christmas movie and had Santa come see the kids. She was also involved and worked with the summer kid program.
Mary Lou loved feeding the deer and birds in her yard. She also spent many, many hours on her riding lawn mower mowing for what seemed like half the town. She spent time with her grandkids teaching them to mow and weed eat with a skilled eye. When she was no longer able to mow, Joe took over and did the mowing for her. I think every grandkid helped her plant her petunias every summer in her beautiful flower beds at some point in their childhood.
During her years spent in Billings, MT, Mary Lou enjoyed going for car rides, eating out, going to see the ladies at the bank and playing Yahtzee with the grandkids. Mary Lou was very caring, loving, generous and donated every chance she got to the animal shelters and many other organizations close to her heart.
Mary Lou is survived by her two daughters, Linda Monson of Alexander, ND and Janice (Red) Bruins of Billings, MT and daughter-in-law, Laurie Sutherland (Blairsburg, IA). Eight grandchildren, Eric (Jen) Monson, Jody (Dave) Pierce, Jason (Jess) Hanig, Jeff (Amber) Hanig, Sheri (Scott) Olson, Jesse (Becka) Monson, Julie (Luke) Brandel and Heidi (Nick) Lee. Great-grandchildren: Blair, Dawson, Keenan, Lander, Peyton, Reagan, Brennen, Aeris, Aeriel, Chase, Katelynn, Riley, Dayden, Hunter, Kylee, Taylor, Charlee, Jax, Knox & Alyx and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Weber, son, Bob Sutherland, mother, Margaret Kelley, step-father Charles Kelley, father Clifford Chamberlain and son-in-law, Floyd Monson.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.