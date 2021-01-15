Mary L. Swenningson, 81, New Town, ND passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her residence in New Town, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
Mary’s Private Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota. Pastor Sarah Sorenson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Graveside Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Mary’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.