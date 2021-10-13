Mary L. Kingslien, 81
Mary L. Kingslien, 81, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at her home in Williston.
The funeral service for Mary will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Coffee and bars will be served at 9:30 AM at the Chapel, as a time for fellowship and remembrance of Mary. All are welcome to attend.
Mary was born in Watertown, South Dakota on February 20, 1940. She was born to Mabel and Orville Kingslien, and lived with her parents until her mother’s passing in 1969. She received support from ATCO Enterprises in Watertown. She attended the Watertown School for 5 years.
Her father, Orville passed away in 1983. After his passing she moved to live with her sister and family in Watford City. In 1984 Mary began receiving residential and vocational support from the Opportunity Foundation in Williston, ND. Mary had the opportunity to purchase her own home which she was very proud of. She lived on her own until she required more care. Mary spent the last few years living in a group home.
Mary worked at the Wise Penny in Williston. She was proud of her work and loved visiting with people. Mary made friends and enjoyed having visitors. She loved doing her beadwork. Mary travelled to South Dakota to visit family. While there she visited Mt. Rushmore, and Bear Country. She loved the train ride from Keystone to Hill City.
Mary had a beautiful faith she expressed with singing and listening to Gospel music. She loved the songs “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” Praising God made her feel good. Mary loved Jesus with her whole heart. Though she was limited in her ability to speak, her faith was apparent in numerous ways. Mary was kind and loving, and she brought God into her conversations by emphatically pointing toward heaven. She cherished her church family at First Lutheran Church. She enjoyed the worship service and the coffee hour to follow with friends. Mary prayed in a wholehearted way that inspired those that knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Mabel (Shalley) Kingslien; and by her sister, Karen (Kingslien) Anderson.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Merton Anderson, Watford City; nephews, Mark (Melody) Anderson, Bismarck, Dean (Laura) Anderson, Watford City; niece, Dawna (Justin) Hagerott, Center; special friends, Kathy Ostergard and Claire Flaten; all of her friends and the staff at Opportunity Foundation who became like family to her.
