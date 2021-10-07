Mary L. Kingslien, 81, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at her home in Williston.

Funeral arrangements will be announced, and a complete obituary will follow.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrance of Mary or leave condolences for her family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kingslien as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments