Mary Kollman, 85, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Poplar Culture Center, in Poplar, MT at 1:00 PM – MT Time.

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Thursday, August 17, 2023
9:00AM-5:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 19
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 19, 2023
2:00PM
Poplar Culture Center
702 Court Ave
Poplar, MT 59255
