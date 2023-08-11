Mary Kollman, 85 Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Kollman, 85, of Williston, ND passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 5, 2023.Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Poplar Culture Center, in Poplar, MT at 1:00 PM – MT Time.A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, ND from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversonfh.com to share memories of Mary and to leave condolences for her family. To send flowers to the family of Mary Kollman, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Aug 17 Visitation Thursday, August 17, 2023 9:00AM-5:00PM Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel 112 4th Street East Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Aug 19 Funeral Service Saturday, August 19, 2023 2:00PM Poplar Culture Center 702 Court Ave Poplar, MT 59255 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 17 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Williston police seeking runaway Election results are in Fire, ambulance respond to car fire at Trenton Lake One killed, two injured in rollover crash Williston PD announces arrests over last week Trenton High School announced Samantha Shields as Cross Country Head Coach Head on collision claims lives of two Chokecherry Festival this weekend North Dakota native to hold booking signing in Williston Coyote football head coach ready to make impact in first year