Mary Jo Solberg, 70, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2022 at her home in Williston, ND.
She was born in Sidney, MT on April 13, 1952 to Art and Lil Moran. She was the youngest of 8 children and was nicknamed “Baby” by her parents and older siblings. In October of 1974, she married Arnie
Solberg. Together, they raised their 3 children; Jason, Nikki, and Michael.
“Jo” was known by her peers as an awesome pool player and friend. She won many top shooter jackets during her pool league career in Wolf Point. Jo devoted a lot of her time to her parents in their final
years. She was a homemaker and caretaker. In the early 90’s, she was a CNA at Faith Lutheran Home. It was during these years; she met her bonus daughter Kristal. Jo was affectionately nicknamed
‘wicked step-mother’ by Kristal, but they had an awesome relationship. Kristal made Jo laugh a little too hard sometimes.
In 1996, Arnie and Mary Jo opened the Son Mountain Bible Book store in Wolf Point. Jo juggled her CNA work with her duties at the book store. In 2001, Son Mountain shut their doors because Arnie
accepted a position at Mercy Medical Center in Williston, ND. In 2004-2005, Jo was the manager at Decasa Mexican Restaurant in Williston.
Jo eventually became the team captain of her new pool league team, a group of girls she admired and loved; Monica Hodnefield, Ginger Swollom, Tania Barnhart, and Nessa Kucera. She played in her
league for many years before her last tournament in 2021 where her team placed 2nd place in the state tournament. Jo loved her time at home watching her crime shows, and randomly saying “I love my
family”. Mary jo loved her family, especially enjoying her visits from her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Lil Moran; brothers, Gary Moran, Anthony Moran, and Andy Moran; sisters, Patricia Moran and Theresa Moran; nephew, Tony Moran; nieces, Jackie Cornwell and Nora Moran.
She is survived by her husband, Arnie Solberg; son, Jason Sullivan; daughter, Nikki (Joey) Solberg; son, Michael (Cecilia) Solberg; bonus daughter, Kristal (Anthony) Dolde; grandsons, Deion Solberg-
Hamilton, Devon Solberg, Duane Goodtrack Jr., Isaac Goodtrack, Preston Low Dog, Michael Sullivan, Jason ‘JR’ Sullivan, Kobe Sullivan Manning, Ciaran Cooper, Cael Cooper, and Caiden Cooper;