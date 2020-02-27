Funeral services for Mary Jo Packineau, 83 of Bismarck/Mandaree, ND are at 11:00 a.m., CST, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Living Water Family Worship Church (Black Bear Building) in Mandaree, ND with Pastor Woodrow Elmore officiating. Senior pallbear is Ted Lone Fight, III. The wake will be at 5:00 p.m., CST, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Living Water Family Worship Church (Black Bear Building), Mandaree, ND. Interment will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Mandare, ND, the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City, ND is caring for the family. We will be gathering at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home starting at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. At 4:00 p.m., we will be leaving for the Living Waters Family Worship Church for the Wake at 5:00 p.m. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Mary Jo passed away on Monday evening, February 24, 2020, at her home in Bismarck, ND.