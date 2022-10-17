Mary Jane Huck, 81

Mary Jane Huck, 81, of Williston, ND, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Trinity Health Hospital in Minot, ND with her family by her side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Kovash will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. A Vigil/Family Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Huck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments