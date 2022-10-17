Mary Jane Huck, 81, of Williston, ND, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Trinity Health Hospital in Minot, ND with her family by her side. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Kovash will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. A Vigil/Family Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Mary Jane’s service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Mary Jane was born June 10, 1941 in Richardton, ND to Michael and Anna (Haupt) Sitter. Her family lived on a farm in Dunn County, ND about 15 miles South of Halliday in a home with no running water or electricity. She attended grade school at Big Flat and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Richardton, ND. She was just 14 years old when her father passed away and as the oldest child she helped her mother raise her three younger brothers.
Mary Jane met Christ Huck, the love of her life, and they were married on July 15, 1959 and started their life together in Belfield, ND. In 1962 they moved to Billings, MT where Christ began working for M & H Gas station. Christ was asked to become a manager which took them to Miles City, MT and later to Williston, ND in 1964 where they chose to raise their family. In 1968 Christ began his career at Northwest Grain Co-Op, retiring in 1999.
In 1979 Mary Jane began a 27-year career at Mercy Hospital, working in various roles, eventually retiring in 2006 as the Laundry Department Manager.
Christ and Mary Jane maintained a strong Christian household in which they lovingly raised eight children; Douglas, Marcy, Robert, Carla, Beth, David, Sheila, and Jason, also losing twin sons Joey and Johnny at birth in 1971. She relished her role as mother and cherished each of her grandchildren. Their 63 year marriage was a shining example of love and devotion for all to look up to. They are members of Saint Joseph's parish and sacrificed much so that all of their children could attend Saint Joseph's Elementary School. She was active in all aspects of their lives - leading 4H, helping with Cub Scouts, and attending hundreds of sporting and other events for their children and grandchildren.
Mary Jane was a woman of strong faith, who prayed the rosary daily. She was a steady and loving model of what it means to live out your faith. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters for over 52 years, served in many offices, including Regent, and won awards for the scrapbooks she made. She was also active in the Altar Society and the Saint Joseph's Booster Club, PTO and quilting group.
Mary Jane was a creative spirit. She loved making quilts, crocheting, cross-stitch, and a wide variety of other crafts. She used her gifts to bless those around her and show her love; hand-making countless Christmas ornaments, quilts, doll clothes, and other keepsakes. She commemorated weddings, baptisms, birthdays, graduations, and other special events for her children and grandchildren with elaborately decorated cakes and meticulously sewn and stitched quilts and blankets. She kept a large garden and loved feeding others; cooking hearty meals and baking breads and treats.
With the support of family, friends, and an amazing team of medical professionals, Mary Jane courageously battled kidney failure and other complications of Wegener's disease for over a decade and was welcomed into heaven on October 11, 2022. She remained firm in her faith and will always be remembered as the strong, loving matriarch of the family she so deeply loved.
She is survived by husband, Christ Huck of Williston, ND; children, Douglas (Twila) Huck of Williston, ND, Marcy Huck of Wahpeton, ND, Robert (Karen) Huck of Davenport, IA, Carla (Matthew) Vannatta of Williston, ND, Beth Huck of Williston, ND, David Huck of Minot, ND, Sheila (Chris) Walls of Oakdale, MN, and Jason (Beret) Huck of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Gavin Huck, Mariah (Lucas) Bracco, Nyland Huck, Addison (Alexis) Huck, Brandon (Kat) Blekestad, Chrystal (Kirk) McNary, Jessica Holmen, Amanda Huck, Angela (Tyler) Holweg, Grayson Graphenteen-Huck, Jordan (Paige) Youngerman, Katelyn Youngerman, Tyias (Chelsey) Huck, Lane (Courtney) Huck, Chloe Huck, Sam Walls, Aidon Huck, Sarah Huck, Kieran Huck, and Zacharias Huck; and great-grandchildren Taylor, Rylei, Jordan, Vyolette, Asher, Cooper, Kaison, Kalan, Kamdon, Kaiden, Hailey, Bentlee, Taylin, Blair, Brady, Trey, Saylor, and Kaydn; brother, Tom (Linda) Sitter; sisters-in-law, Donna Sitter, Dorothy Huck, Hilda Huck, Rose (Bede) Frank, Anna Mary Huck, Margie (Lowell) Lindbo, Betty (Philip) Knaup and Irene (Ted) Naumann; brother-in-law, Peter (Dorothy) Huck, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anna Sitter; father and mother-in-law, Philip and Elizabeth Huck; twin sons, Joey and Johnny; granddaughter, Kelsi Youngerman; brothers, Philip/Yogi (Rosalie) Sitter and James Sitter; brothers-in-law, Philip Huck, Louie (Rose) Huck, James Huck and Tony Huck; special friend of the family Duane Monson, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of gifts, memorials may be sent to the Saint Joseph's Education Endowment Fund or the CHI Williston Renal Dialysis Unit.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Huck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.