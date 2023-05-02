Mary Chris Gerving (Storseth) was born on Oct. 24, 1958, the daughter of Clarence and Marcella (Austreim) Storseth. She was raised and educated in Dickinson, having graduated from Dickinson High School. She went on to attend Concordia College in Minnesota where she received her BS Degree in Social Work. Chris went on to further her education to obtain her Masters Degree in Social Work.
Chris belonged to St. John Lutheran Church, enjoyed growing flowers and decorating her home for holidays.
Chris is survived by her Uncle Robert and Aunt Marilyn Austreim and Aunt Joan Teske; numerous cousins and the people that were important to Chris throughout her life-you know who you are.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marcella; grandparents, Marselius and Margit Austreim, and John and Christina Storseth; and numerous aunts and uncles. Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.
A Celebration of Life Service for Chris will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with Pastoral Assistant Ellie Papineau officiating. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Dickinson Mausoleum.
