Mary Chris Gerving (Storseth) was born on Oct. 24, 1958, the daughter of Clarence and Marcella (Austreim) Storseth. She was raised and educated in Dickinson, having graduated from Dickinson High School. She went on to attend Concordia College in Minnesota where she received her BS Degree in Social Work. Chris went on to further her education to obtain her Masters Degree in Social Work.

Chris belonged to St. John Lutheran Church, enjoyed growing flowers and decorating her home for holidays.

