Marvin Wesley Penner, 82, of Williston, ND went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 5th at Bethel Nursing Home in Williston, ND.
Marvin and his twin brother were born on February 1, 1940 on his parent’s farm in York County Nebraska to Gehard F. and Marie (Wall) Penner. They were the youngest of 5 boys. He was raised on the farm and graduated from Henderson High School. After high school he completed college at Grace College of the Bible and obtained a Master of Theology from Grace Seminary.
He married Sue McCauley in October of 1964. Together they raised three children. He was a loving husband and father.
Marvin spent many years as a Pastor, shepherding a number of small congregations in Minnesota and Montana. Not only did he enjoy sharing the good news, he also enjoyed teaching others to read it in the original Greek. Marvin also was employed as County Tax Assessor for Roosevelt County for a number of years. The irony of being a tax collector as well as a pastor was not lost on him.
A couple of special events during his time of ministry include a trip to Addis Ababa Ethiopia to teach in a Bible School for a semester, as well as a trip to tour Israel to see and experience the land of Jesus.
Marvin was a lifelong student of the Grace of God, a passion that culminated in the writing and publishing of a book entitled ‘The Manifold Grace of God’. Using the story of the Prodigal Son as the backdrop, he explained and expounded upon the grace that God offers to all.
Marvin enjoyed listening to music and preaching in the lower German language of his childhood. He also was constantly tinkering and fixing up home/car/gadgets. Along with Sue, he enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Sue Penner; daughter, Michelle (Dan) Charron from Ontario; sons, Kevin (Joanne) Penner from North Dakota, Jeffrey (Akiyo) Penner from Missouri; brother, Melvin (Anita) Penner from British Columbia; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Samantha, Jessica, Rebecca, Miranda, Adande, Stephen, Ryker, Emily, Marisa, Daniel; and great-grandchild, Ariella.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gehard and Marie; brothers, Walter, Arthur, Henry. Marvin’s Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Liberty Evangelical Free Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Brian Martin will officiate. Marvin will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at the Liberty Evangelical Free Church from 12:00 pm until service time on Monday. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Marvin’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.