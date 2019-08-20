Marvin Baarstad, 82
Marvin Paul Baarstad (82) of Williston, ND passed away on Friday evening, August 16, 2019 with his loved ones by his side. Marvin is survived by his wife Janice of 58 years; daughter Angela Borlaug (Bill) of Kennewick, WA and their children Brennan (Ashley) of Colorado and Elisabeth of Oregon; daughter Theresa Dyvig (Lanny) of Ft. Worth, TX and their children Stormy Beck (Chris) of Colorado, Jessica Kilian of Texas, and Cody (Ashley) of Texas; and son Kyle Baarstad (Jennifer) of Burlington, ND and their children Aubrey, Jacob and Madeline all of North Dakota; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 nephews and their families; sister Pearl Jenkins of Alexandria, VA; sister-in-law Jeanette Lien and brother-in-law Al Lien of Fargo, ND.
Marvin was born January 10, 1937 in Flasher, ND to Paul and Gladys Baarstad. Marvin graduated from Flasher High School in 1955 and attended the State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND. He worked for the North Dakota Department of Transportation for 42 years from 1957 to 1999. On January 21, 1961, Marvin and Janice were married in Medina, ND. He was then drafted into the Army in the fall of 1961 where he was stationed at Ft. Sill, OK and honorably discharged in 1963 while serving in the Army National Guard until 1969.
Marvin was involved in various community organizations throughout his 51 years as a resident of Williston. He was a leader with the Boy Scouts of America and received the highest volunteer award (Silver Beaver Award-1991); a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, Korner Lions and he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award (2012), and the Knights of Columbus. He was honored by the City of Williston for the Arbor Day tree planting at the Little Muddy picnic shelter and he received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation that signified that he served his community and country with distinction.
A very proud accomplishment of Marvin’s was the development of the Cut Bluff Expedition Overlook Historical Landmark located 4 miles east of Williston where he collaborated closely with the Lions Club, Williams County Waterboard, the US Army Corp of Engineers, Williston Basin RC&D Council, and the Boy Scouts of America in its development as a stop for tourists, nature lovers, and history buffs of Lewis and Clark as well as many other volunteers and organizations. He worked closely with the Williams County Water Resource Board for management of the site as well as the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau. Visitors from all over the country have visited the site. He was also the president of the Yellowstone-Missouri Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Heritage Foundation.
Funeral Vigil (which is open to the public) will be held at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral home on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 2 pm to 6 pm with a Rosary following. His funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston with Fr. Kovash officiating. A luncheon at O’Neill Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will immediately follow with the Committal (burial services) afterwards at Riverview Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sons, a nephew, and one brother-in-law.