Marshall “Marsh” Anthony Svoboda, 43, of New Richland, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lakewood Health System in Baudette as the result of a heart attack.
He was born February 13, 1977 in Bountiful, Utah the son of Jeff and Kathi (Olson) Svoboda. He lived in Southern California until 1993 when the family moved to New Richland to operate a family farm. He graduated from NRHEG in 1995. He continued his education at Riverland Community College in Austin earning a diesel mechanic’s degree. He married Amy Johnson on August 23, 2002.
Marsh worked as a diesel mechanic and truck driver at a number of places. His heart was working in the oil fields in North Dakota and Wyoming for Oasis Petroleum, Rockpile Energy and Liberty Oil Field Services. Most recently he drove truck for Don Grover Farms.
He loved the outdoors enjoying fishing since he was a child, camping, hiking, the mountains, “big trucks” and guns. Marsh was a collector of knowledge, memories, friendships and just stuff. Everything and everyone had meaning to him.
His children were his treasure along with everyone he met. He made friends easily and “never met a stranger”.
Marsh would want everyone to take comfort from the fact that his last day was one of his best days enjoying fishing on Lake of the Woods.
He is survived by his children, Gadge, Graci and Kaleb and their mom, Amy all of Geneva; parents, Jeff and Kathi of New Richland, siblings, Laci (Mark) Swenson of Lakeville and Jonathon (Kristine) Svoboda of Owatonna; nieces and nephews, Jordon, Emma and Eli Swenson and Levi and Lo Svoboda; aunts, uncles and cousins; and his oil field and trucking extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alton and Lois Olson and Bob and Louise Svoboda.
Memorial Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM . A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home with Reverend Lisa Vick officiating.
The family asks you to consider planting a tree in memory of Marshall.