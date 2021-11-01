Marsha E. Abelmann, 74, of Alexander, North Dakota, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her residence in Alexander, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Marsha’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 5th, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alexander, ND. Pastor Gloria Buxbaum will be officiating. Marsha will be laid to rest in the Alexander Cemetery in Alexander, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A friends and family service will be held on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, you can view Marsha's service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
