Marlys Juma, 82 of Stanley, ND passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Trinity Health in Minot, ND.
A Private Family Funeral Service for Marlys will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ross, ND. Pastor Sarah Sorenson will officiate. Interment will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Stanley, ND. A Visitation open to the public, will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Marlys’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.