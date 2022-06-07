Marlys (Haugenoe) Christianson, 85, passed away on June 4, 2022, at the Rolling Hills Nursing Home in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday June 11, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby North Dakota. Lunch will follow at the Divide County Senior Citizens. Burial to follow at the Fortuna Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday June 10, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stakson-Martin Funeral Home in Crosby and one hour before the service at the church.
Marlys Emily Haugenoe was born to Millard and Esther (Unhjem) Haugenoe on April 3, 1937, in Crosby North Dakota. Marlys grew up in Crosby. She came into this world, small but mighty. Weighing only 3 ½ lbs., they kept her in olive oil and gauze in a box in the oven so her spine would grow straight.
Marlys attended school in the Country then later in Crosby. She had a beloved Rat Terrier Dog named Timmy and a German Shepard named Bruno. After completing school, she worked at the Dime Store and Jerry’s Bakery. For a short time, she worked in the dietary department at the hospital in Minot, North Dakota but had to return to Crosby to help take care of her mother.
On October 29, 1964, Marlys married Richard Christianson. Together they raised two children. They lived in Fortuna until 1976, when they built a new house and moved to the family farm. and continued to raise their two children. Marlys was a farm wife. She helped move machinery, packed, and prepared many lunches for the field. She loved to cook and bake. She was well known for her donuts, rosettes, maple bars and lefse. She was always happy cooking/baking for and feeding people.
Marlys was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Fortuna, local Home Maker Clubs, and later Fortuna Senior Citizens. In her free time, you would find Marlys looking through cookbooks and magazines for new recipes to try.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Esther (Unhjem) and Millard Haugenoe; two infant siblings, mother-in-law Frances Christianson, father-in-law Axel Christianson and several brother-in- laws and sisters-in-law. Marlys is survived by her children: Wayne (Gail) Christianson and DeeAnn (Scott) Grundstad; Grandchildren; Megan (Ethan) Curtis, Cody Christianson, Garrett (Kayla) Grundstad, Seth Grundstad, Brooklyn Grundstad and Dominic Grundstad. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Carol Galvin, Shirley (Allen) Wahl and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stakson-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of Arrangements.