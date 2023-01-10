Marlys Hagen, 74, of Williston, most recently of Tioga, passed away at the Tioga Long Term Care center early Friday morning, January 6, 2023.
Her Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Life Church Assembly of God in Williston. Pastors Vondell Brandt and Daryn Pederson will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the funeral service.
Visitation will be held at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 10, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday.
Marlys Anderson was born August 7, 1948, in Williston, to Martin and Grace (Bahner) Anderson. Marlys grew up in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 1966. She attended Trinity Bible College for one year. On September 1, 1973, Marlys married Ron Hagen, and their son Garth was born September 30, 1974. Marlys worked at Mercy Hospital for 25 years, in various positions, including nurses aide and desk clerk. She attended the Assembly of God church (now called Life Church) throughout her life. Marlys enjoyed many church activities, including teaching Girls Ministries. She was talented at crocheting and quilting, and many family and friends have enjoyed her wonderful handiwork. Marlys delighted in time spent with her family and friends, and she will be remembered by all who knew her as a woman who loved well. If you were to ask any of her family members who “Marly’s” favorite was, the invariable response would be, “Me!”
Marlys is survived by her sisters Bobbi Hongerholt, Williston, and Danni (Charles) White, Springfield, MO; her nephews David Pederson, Chandler, AZ, Grant (Kim) Schilke, Williston, and Scott (Karen) White, Kingston, TN; and nieces Bonnie (Roger) Hegwald, Kalispell, MT, Lois Pederson, Williston, Donna (Keith) Shelton, Dyersburg, TN, Roxie Swenson (Maggie Merriman), Ringgold, GA, Sande (Scott) Langager, Wenatchee, WA, and Lisa (Jeff) Holbert, Springfield, MO; as well as several cousins, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Marlys will also be dearly missed by her cousin, Bethanne Barkie, as well as her good friends, Terri Redmer, Doretta Taylor, and Nyla Fretland.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Bette (Marvin) Pederson, Ione (Harald) Berthinussen, Barbara (Bill) Swenson; her son, Garth; and nephews, Daryl Pederson and Clark Schilke. Marlys’ family and friends are so grateful to the staff of Tioga Long Term Care for the wonderful care they provided.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Marlys or leave condolences for her family.
