Marlys Hagen, 74

Marlys Hagen, 74, of Williston, most recently of Tioga, passed away at the Tioga Long Term Care center early Friday morning, January 6, 2023.

Her Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Life Church Assembly of God in Williston. Pastors Vondell Brandt and Daryn Pederson will officiate. Interment in Hillside Memory Gardens will follow the funeral service.

