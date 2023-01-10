Marlys Hagen, 74 Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marlys Hagen, 74, of Williston, most recently of Tioga, passed away at the Tioga Long Term Care center early Friday morning, January 6, 2023.Her funeral service and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Marlys or leave condolences for her family. To send flowers to the family of Marlys Hagen, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jan 11 Funeral Service Wednesday, January 11, 2023 10:00AM-11:00AM Life Church Assembly of God 1905 26th St W Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins. Jan 10 Visitation Tuesday, January 10, 2023 9:00AM-5:00PM Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services 112 4th St. E. PO BOX 816 Williston, ND 58801 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Tags Funeral Home Obituary Funeral Service Marlys Hagen Condolence Long Term Care Friend Load comments Most Popular Six-year-old swims to the rescue State requests photos be excluded as evidence in Baby Willow trial Guilty drug trafficking plea could mean 20 years in prison, $1 mil fine for Williston man Williston Chamber of Commerce promotes Leadership 2023 Crosby family welcomed a baby girl to ring in 2023 Jury selected in 'Baby Willow' child abuse trial Identities released in attempted murder-suicide case Rape no longer a crime in ND Watford City football coach personifies love of the game CHI gets two new providers