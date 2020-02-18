Marlys Bergstrom, 87, of Ray, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, reuniting with her husband, in Bismarck, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family.
A Funeral Service for Marlys will be held in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray ND, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Father Corey Nelson will officiate.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Rosary service for Marlys, Friday evening beginning at 5:30 PM on February 21, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray ND. Interment will take place following Marlys’ funeral service in the Highland Cemetery in Ray ND.
