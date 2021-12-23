Marlene Skaare, 84

Marlene Shirley Skaare passed away on December 20, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 84 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born July 27, 1937 in Rugby, North Dakota, the daughter of Oscar and Gena Hagen. She attended school in Arnegard, North Dakota and graduated high school in 1955. After high school she attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Marlene moved to Williston, North Dakota where she worked and met Harvey L. Skaare. They were married on September 19, 1959, in Arnegard. They made Williston their home for 64 years. They had two children.
Marlene was a stay-at-home Mom when the children were young and worked as a bookkeeper for several different businesses over the years. Marlene’s faith was an important part of her life and she shared it with her family. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and enjoyed many Bible studies, attended Women’s Circle and a church quilting group. She loved to play cards especially Pinochle, and when she could no longer play cards, she enjoyed Dominoes and Bingo. Marlene shared the love of sports with Harvey, her favorite was basketball, and they enjoyed many high school games. They loved attending the state basketball tournaments. After retirement, Marlene and Harvey traveled to many destinations, including the east coast, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona and even Alaska. They especially enjoyed their trips to Colorado to visit their son and his family.
Marlene is survived by her husband Harvey; her son, Bradley (Carrie) of Windsor, Colorado; daughter, Kimberly (Randy) Blotsky of Williston, North Dakota. Her sister, Jean Farnsworth and brother, Gary (Pat) Hagen both of Mesa, Arizona; brother-in-law, Keith Skaare of Mesa, Arizona and sister-in-law, Connie (John) Heath of Willmar, Minnesota. Four grandchildren, Zachary (LaLynda) Blotsky of Mayville, North Dakota, Brooke (McHale) Maristuen of Williston, North Dakota, Levi Skaare of Westminster, Colorado, and Mikaela (Jacob) Blum of Helena, Montana. Five grandchildren, Isaac Guylfrede, Lennon and Beckham Blotsky, Turner and Kira Maristuen. Also, several nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Gena; her sisters, Marjorie Rogness, Adeline Martin, Elaine Held, Coral Hager and her brothers, Glen Hagen and Carl Hagen.
All of the staff at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and CHI Hospice gave Marlene exceptional and loving care and her family will be forever grateful.
Marlene’s Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, North Dakota. A reception will be held in the Fulkerson Stevenson
Funeral Home Hospitality Room after the burial. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and one hour prior to services on Thursday.
