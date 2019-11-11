Marleen Skorpil, 78
April 2, 1941 — Oct 15, 2019
Marleen passed away unexpectedly on October 15 after traveling to her winter home in Benson Arizona. Dennis, her husband of 60 years, was by her side.
Marleen was born on April 2nd, 1941 to Frieda (Beyl) and Henry Dschaak, the middle child of 11 children.
Marleen attended high school at Fairview, Montana and married Dennis Skorpil on February 14th, 1959. They made their home north of Cartwright and more recently, in Benson, AZ.
She was a delightful, intelligent lady with style and class. Regardless of the time of day, she would always be dressed for company. She loved playing jeopardy and amazingly always seemed to know the questions to the answers. She would spend hours reading the encyclopedia, and more recently, reading Wiki on her cell phone.
She was a seamstress in her younger years, designing her own clothes and making doll dresses for her little sisters. Most recently, her talents were revealed in her scenic oil paintings.
Marleen was a breast cancer survivor of over 20 years.
She loved her friends and family, enjoyed golfing, and especially loved dressing up as a dance hall girl with her friends in Benson, then dancing with them in Tombstone. Their picture is featured in one of the saloons there!
She is survived by her husband Dennis, son Kelly (Amber) Skorpil, grandchildren Alex (Tiffany) Walikonis, Ashley (Jory) Stevens, and Cole (Audrie) Skorpil, 2 younger sisters, 2 younger brothers, and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother and father in law, 3 older sisters, 2 older brothers, 1 younger sister, her infant son (Randy), and her son, Kenny, several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date next spring.