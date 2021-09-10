Mark Lynn Osborn, 60

Mark Lynn Osborn, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on September 4, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born on June 29, 1961, to the late Robert and Joyce Osborn in Williston, North Dakota. Many of Mark’s childhood years were spent at the family hobby farm where he participated in 4H and rode his registered stallion, Wimpy Digger. The four Osborn brothers kept the home quite active. He attended Williston High School. Upon graduation, Mark worked in his first of two Bakken oil booms.
In June 1982, Mark married Vikki Schneider, his high school sweetheart. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1986 where they raised three wonderful boys of whom he constantly told how proud he was of them. Mark attended college for architecture. A long career in project management, represented by a variety of building designs around the Valley of the Sun, showed his creative thinking. Mark was the ultimate handyman, able to do a multitude of tasks in the construction field as well as replacing motors in trucks. In 2009, family priorities pulled them back to Williston. Family was always first and foremost for Mark.
Memory highlights included fishing, camping, and hunting trips. The family also loved spending time at the ocean in the San Diego area. Summer road trips visiting family in Williston were an annual event.
After a long battle with cancer, Mark and Vikki returned to Phoenix. The birth of their first grandchild, Miss Elodie Kay, filled Mark with immense joy. His empty chair, an unfillable void. Mark will be remembered for his quiet yet strong presence, the rock of the family.
Mark is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 39 years, Vikki; his sons Andrean (Andrea) Osborn of Phoenix, Arizona, Alex (Kayla) Osborn of Bemidji, Minnesota, and Joseph Osborn of Minneapolis, Minnesota; his granddaughter, Elodie Osborn (Alex & Kayla); his brothers Robert (Karla) Osborn and Don (Cindy) Osborn of Williston, North Dakota, Rick Osborn of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law Deanne Erie of Mesa, Arizona, and many other family and friends. A special mention of Mark’s lifelong friend, Bill Ortloff. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Joyce Osborn, his in-laws Joe & Dolores Schneider, his nephew, Trevor Erie, and his grandparents.
A family service will be held at All Saint’s Lutheran Church in Phoenix, Arizona on September 17, 2021. Online condolences can be shared at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
