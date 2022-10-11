Mark Joseph Dobrovolny, 67

A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Mark Joseph Dobrovolny will be held at the Peacock Family Chapel at 1:00PM on Monday, October 17, 2022 with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM (CST) on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ross, North Dakota. Inurnment will take place at the Bohemian Cemetery in rural Ross, North Dakota, at a later date.

