Mark Dwaine Soholt was born in Arkansas on July 12, 1959 to Darryl and Lillian (Zelmar) Soholt. He passed away on March 9, 2022 in Alamo, ND.
He attended school at the Rainbow Valley School through the 8th grade and then transferred to and graduated from Wildrose High School in 1978. He also attended college at UND Williston.
Mark worked at Landro’s Grocery in Ray and various grocery stores in Williston. He drove a UPS delivery truck for a while and presently was working for Wildrose Public Transportation where he thoroughly enjoyed and cared for the people that rode on the bus.
Mark could get most anyone to smile and laugh with a joke or two. He loved helping people and was very caring person. Mark loved pets and people alike. He was the sole caregiver for his mother until she passed away.
He enjoyed music and concerts, he even invited bands to practice on this farm in Alamo. His pride and joy was purchasing and restoring Studebaker cars and his extensive music memorabilia collection.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Darryl and Lillian (Zelmar) Soholt and his brother, Marlyn Wayne Soholt.
Mark is survived by his aunt, Claryce (Zelmar) Fredrickson and family; aunt, LaVerne (Zelmar) Strid and family; and the descendants of his uncle, Verdan Zelmar; uncle, Larry Solholt; aunt, Carol (Soholt) Filipovic and aunt, Gloria (Soholt) Cornell.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wildrose Public Transportation or an organization of your choice.
Mark’s Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Alamo, ND. Pastor Mike Olson will officiate. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Mark will be laid to rest at the Corinth Cemetery in Corinth, ND. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Mark’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.