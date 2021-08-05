Marion Lorraine Raad, 91

Marion Lorraine (Opedahl) Raad was born March 21, 1930 ·in Stanley ND. the daughter of Lars and Laura (Dolie) Opedahl of Tioga. She was raised on the family farm and attended a country school in Dry Fork Township. In 1948, Marion graduated from Tioga High School. She then attended Minot State College and received a teaching certificate in Elementary Education. She taught for 4 years and then finished out a term of 5 months for another teacher in New School District #8 Williams County.
On August 17th 1952, Marion was united in marriage to LeRoy Raad of Ray, ND. To this union one son, Leon Jay was born. The couple lived at Ray and later moved and made their home in Tioga
In 1974 Marion went to work in the Tioga Public School system as a teacher's aide and then four months later as secretary for the High School and worked in that position for 21 years until she retired in 1995.
In 1982 Marion, with her 2 sisters Lillian, Eleanor and brother Olaf journeyed to Norway to explore their heritage and visit relatives. This was a trip that was very special.
Marion was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and the Ladies Circle Bible Study. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith and served a term of deaconess at Zion Lutheran Church.
Marion was a church pianist and organist for a total of some 20 years at Trinity Church, 1st Lutheran church and Zion Lutheran church.
She was active in the Senior Citizens and served 2 terms on the Board as a director.
Marion is survived by two nieces, Sharon Cruse of Tillamook, OR and Judy Curtis (Jim) of Briggsdale, CO; Five nephews; Collin Alspach (Diane) of Eugene, OR. Luther Alspach, of Aloha, OR, Jerry Hagen of Idaho, Mark Schmeets (Karen) of Green Bay, WI and Blaine Raad of MT.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Leon Jay, two brothers; Sivert (Olga) Opedahl and Olaf Opedahl; Four sisters, Emily Opedahl, Lillian (Raymond) Alspach; Eleanor (Olav) Overvold, Helene (Carl) Hagen; one sister-in-law Laura Raad; one brother-in-law Orlin Raad (Mildred).
Marion's Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Marion will be laid to rest at the United Cemetery in Tioga, ND.
