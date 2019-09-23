Marion Harrelson, 76, of Bainville, MT, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the online register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM (MST), Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Bainville High School Gymnasium. Pastor Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Interment will be in the Bainville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Bainville High School Gymnasium one hour prior to service.